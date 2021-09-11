Green Line bus service will become operational in Nov: Asad Umar

KARACHI: Green Line bus service will become operational in Karachi in November this year, citing Federal Minister for Planning and Development, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“Green Line Bus Rapid Transport project have 43 kilometers route with 29 kilometres portion elevated,” he said.

Speaking at a press briefing alongside with Federal Minister Ali Zaidi, while giving details of the projects initiated by the federal government in Karachi, Umar said that the prime minister will inaugurate construction of the circular railway’s infrastructure on September 30.

He said K-IV water project for Karachi will be completed by Wapda in October 2023.

Federal government has taken responsibility of the garbage disposal from Karachi and will lift 1.1 million tonnes of garbage from the metropolis,” federal minister further said.

The work on Trade Corridor project will also be launched in October he further said.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is champion of the rights of Karachi and proactively support the city’s rights,” he said.

Talking on the contentious figures of Karachi’s population in Census, Umar said,” We don’t want forgery in the population census and will use technology to count it”.