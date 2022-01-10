Green Line Bus service becomes fully operational

KARACHI: The wait is over for Karachiites as the Green Line bus service has become fully operational from today (Monday).

According to details, 80 buses will cover a track of 21 kilometers from 6 in the morning till 10 at night. 22 bus stations have also been completed. The administration of the project said a bus will arrive at the station after every three minutes.

The door of the bus will remain open for the passengers for 20 seconds at every station, the administration added.

Green Line BRTS

The bus service will start from KESC Powerhouse Chowrangi in Surjani Town and terminate at Municipal park after passing through Nagan Chowrangi, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad and Gurumandir, with 25 stations along its route. The bus service will cater to 300,000 passengers on a daily basis.

80 buses will be operated by 200 drivers who have completed their training.

Around 22 stations between Surjani Town and Numaish Chowrangi have been completed. Another three stations to extend the service to Municipal Park are yet to be constructed.

Ticket prices

The government has yet to announce the ticket prices for the Green Line BRT project. However, according to experts, the government will set Rs15 minimum and Rs55 maximum prices for bus service.

The Green Line project

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 22 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor was also constructed at Numaish intersection.

The construction work on Phase-I of the project was started in 2016.

