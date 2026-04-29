QUETTA: Acting on the directives of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the provincial transport department has officially launched the Green Line Bus Service to the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute of Cardiology (SMBZAN ICQ).

The initiative aims to provide citizens with safe, reliable, and affordable travel facilities, particularly easing access for patients and their attendants.

According to the transport department spokesperson, the service will operate daily from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., with buses departing every 45 minutes to minimize waiting times. The route covers several key locations across Quetta, including BA Mall, FC Hospital, Nawan Killi, Zarghoonabad, Haji Manan, Labour Colony, Abdul Khaliq Chowk, Christian Colony, Highway Mart, Maleezai, Nasran, NUST, and SMBZAN Institute of Cardiology.

Officials emphasized that the project’s primary goal is to ensure timely and comfortable access to the cardiac institute for patients and their families. They added that the provincial government is prioritizing public welfare projects and will continue to improve the urban transport system in the future.

The launch of the Green Line Bus Service has been welcomed as a significant step toward enhancing public mobility and strengthening healthcare accessibility in Quetta.