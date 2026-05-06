Bhakkar: The Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) has successfully transformed vast stretches of barren land into lush, productive farmland in the Bhakkar district of Punjab.

Experts have described the initiative as a cornerstone of the province’s agricultural revolution and a key driver of environmental resilience.

The GPI aims to shift from traditional farming methods to a technology-driven, corporate agricultural model. This approach is designed to convert thousands of acres of uncultivated land into productive assets.

By introducing modern technology and corporate farming practices, the initiative has brought significant areas of barren land under cultivation. It has also increased agricultural output, improved the efficient use of water resources, and contributed to meaningful improvements in the livelihoods of local farmers.

The program places strong emphasis on environmental protection by promoting the responsible use of water and natural resources, while laying the foundation for a sustainable, long-term green economy.

Expansion of Modern Agriculture and Exports

Under the Green Pakistan Initiative, steady progress is being made toward innovation in agriculture, expansion of exports, and achieving self-sufficiency.

CEO of Pantera Limited, Furqan Ali Akhtar, stated that a modern 1,800-acre agricultural farm in Bhakkar was developed in just 60 days, setting a new benchmark.

He added that irrigation at the farm is ensured through 13 central pivot systems and a 2.4-megawatt hybrid solar power system.

Chief Operating Officer of Pantera Farms, Farooq Saeed, noted that just four months ago, the land consisted of sand dunes ranging from 20 to 50 feet in height, which were transformed into cultivable land within a short period.

Out of the total 1,800 acres, 1,300 acres are currently under cultivation, where wheat and Rhodes grass are being grown. Rhodes grass is also being exported.

Farooq Saeed emphasized that the project would not have been possible without the full support of GPI, including infrastructure development and timely resolution of issues.

He further stated that the Green Agri Mall has ensured the transparent and timely provision of quality seeds, fertilizers, and agricultural inputs.

Additionally, through collaboration with Chinese companies under the GPI, hybrid seeds have been introduced in Pakistan for the first time.