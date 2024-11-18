India to announce green steel formula

India will announce a formula for defining so-called green steel by mid-December and is working on government procurement for decarbonised steel, a government source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The federal Ministry of Steel did not immediately respond to a Reuters email for comments.

The official could not be named as the details were not yet public.

Green steel refers to steel produced using processes that significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and environmental impact. Traditional steel production is a major contributor to global carbon emissions, accounting for around 7-9% of total emissions.

Green steel production methods include:

1. Hydrogen reduction: Using hydrogen instead of coal or natural gas to reduce iron ore, eliminating carbon emissions.

2. Electric arc furnaces: Using electricity from renewable sources to power furnaces, reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

3. Carbon capture and storage: Implementing technologies to capture CO2 emissions from steel production and store them underground.

4. Recycling: Increasing the use of recycled steel to reduce the need for primary steel production.

5. Biomass-based steel production: Using biomass (e.g., waste wood) as a reducing agent instead of coal or natural gas.

The benefits of green steel include:

– Reduced carbon footprint

– Lower environmental impact

– Improved energy efficiency

– Enhanced brand reputation

– Compliance with increasingly stringent environmental regulations