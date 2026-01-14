Gregg Wallace issues public apology on social media

An English broadcaster and entrepreneur, Gregg Wallace, has issued a public apology for making some contentious comments about his accusers.

Wallace hesitantly admitted that he had been initially accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour in 2024. Taking to his official Instagram handle, he stated, the allegations had come from “middle-class women of a certain age”.

He has now acknowledged the harm of his words, writing on his Substack blog last week that his remarks were “hurtful and wrong, and that his workplace persona was merely ‘matching the culture that was engineered from the top down.

But if the allegations about his actions are true, Wallace’s behaviour has made so many feel uncomfortable and humiliated, and nothing about that could be considered a “joke”. I certainly wasn’t laughing in 2013 when I had a personal experience with Wallace.