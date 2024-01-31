27.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Grenade attacks, shooting leave one dead, four injured in Balochistan

CHAMAN/QUETTA: Scores of armed attacks in Chaman, Quetta and other areas in Balochistan, leave a political activist dead and four others injured, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Unidentified assailants opened fire at the Awami National Party (ANP) office in Chaman leaving a party activist Zahoor Ahmed dead, while another worker was injured.

In another incident unknown persons hurled hand grenade at People’s Party’s election office at Saryab Road in Quetta leaving three persons injured.

PPP candidate and former provincial minister Mir Ali Madad Jattak was also present in the office but he remained unscathed.

A hand grenade was also lobbed at residence of another former minister and PPP candidate Mir Zahoor Buledi in Buleda area of district Kech but no losses reported.

Moreover, unknown attackers lobbed a hand grenade at a traffic police booth at Jinnah Road in Sibbi, but the policemen remained unharmed in the attack.

