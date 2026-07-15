Grenade hurled at political party's office in Lyari

KARACHI: The bomb disposal unit has prepared its initial report about a grenade attack at an under-construction office of Jamaat in Lyari on Tuesday night.

“A Russian made RGD-1 hand grenade was used in the attack,” the BDU said in its report after inspecting the crime scene in Lyari’s Phoolpati Lane. “The grenade’s lever and around 20 small and large pieces of the body found from the site of the blast,” according to report.

“There is a three-inch deep and eight-inch-wide crater found at the place,” BDU report said.

Bomb disposal unit also said that the in the past 60 to 70 percent grenade attacks in Lyari Russian made hand grenades were used.

Moreover, JI Karachi’s leader Munaam Zafar visited civil hospital to inquire about the health of the people injured in the grenade attack.

While calling the bomb attack worst terrorism, JI leader said that three JI workers were injured in the attack.

“The attackers fleeing from the scene in the congested area, posing a question mark over the performance of police”, he said.

He demanded arrest of the attackers and their facilitators. “The JI would announce its line of action for protest if the police failed to arrest the attackers,” he added.