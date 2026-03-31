Grey's Anatomy: ABC renews the show for S23

ABC renewed Grey’s Anatomy for its 23rd season. The franchise decided to continue the year-long plot created by Shonda Rhimes.

The show has continued to achieve strong streaming performance. In 2025, it was the most-streamed series across Disney+ and Hulu, while Nielsen reported it as the second most-streamed series in the United States across all platforms. This success highlights the enduring popularity of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and its ensemble cast.

Ellen Pompeo stars as Meredith Grey, the central character for most of the show’s run. While Pompeo stepped back from a full-time on-screen role during Season 19, she continued to contribute as the show’s narrator, executive producer, and made recurring guest appearances. Her involvement remains integral to the series’ storytelling and creative direction.

The Season 23 renewal positions “Grey’s Anatomy” within ABC’s 2026-2027 lineup, which also features Season 10 of “9-1-1,” Season 2 of “9-1-1: Nashville,” Season 6 of “Abbott Elementary,” and Season 3 of “High Potential.” Fans can expect the show to continue exploring hospital drama, complex medical cases, and character-driven storylines in its latest instalment.

With over two decades of television history, “Grey’s Anatomy” continues to combine high-stakes medical drama with character-focused storytelling, cementing its status as a cultural touchstone in the television industry.