Grey's Anatomy: Amelia struggles after failed surgery in episode

Medical drama TV series Grey’s Anatomy supporters were treated to yet another surprise on Thursday, October 16, in the episode, “We Built This City.”

After bringing back Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce in a happy return, the drama placed another of its long-running characters on indefinite vacation from the hospital.

However, Maggie teamed up with Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey to demonstrate endorsement for Amelia Shepherd as Caterina Scorsone, a neurosurgeon dealing with the death of Monica Beltran, starring Natalie in the episode.

Though the sisters’ journey down memory lane, as well as the spontaneous takeover of Meredith’s mother’s old house by the now-second-year inhabitants, provided Amelia with some relief from her profound melancholy and feelings of guilt, she continued to struggle.

Since she carried out the risky first operation on her pediatric patient Dylan, the child will suffer from locked-in syndrome indefinitely; meanwhile, the girl’s desperate mother Jenna (Piper Perabo), who was inspired to hold up the surgical floor and cause a gas explosion over that condition, is now responsible for several fatalities.

In 2022, fans of the medical drama show “Grey’s Anatomy” have said they will not watch the show after the departure of protagonist Dr Medith Grey.

The audience saw Dr Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) having doubts about the choices she took in the medical field. After working for 19 years at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, she finally emails her resignation after her home got destroyed in a fire in the 16th episode of season 19.

She leaves Seattle and lands a job in Alzheimer’s research in Boston. The promo saw her being given a proper sendoff by her friends and co-workers.

Her fans and admirers have stated that the show is incomplete without her. They said that they will not watch the drama if her character is written off.