Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria star Eric Dane passes away at 53

Actor Eric Dane – best known for his roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria – has passed away at the age of 53.

His sad demise has been confirmed by his family on Thursday, February 19, nearly a year after he publicly revealed he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

According to Dane’s family, he passed away following a courageous battle with the progressive neurological illness.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” the statement read. “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.”

The statement further added, “Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

Dane – who was born in San Francisco in 1972 – started his television career with guest appearances on shows including Saved by the Bell, The Wonder Years, and Roseanne, before securing recurring roles in series such as Gideon’s Crossing and Charmed. His first movie was 2000’s The Basket.

His breakthrough came in 2006 when he joined Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Mark Sloan, nicknamed “McSteamy.” Originally introduced as a guest character, Sloan quickly became a fan favorite and a central figure on the long-running medical drama. Dane remained on the show until 2012, when his character was killed off.

Eric Dane’s other TV and film credits included Euphoria, Burlesque, Valentine’s Day, Marley & Me and The Last Ship.

The late actor is survived by his daughters Billie and Georgia – whom he shares with actress Rebecca Gayheart.