Grey's Anatomy S22: Kevin McKidd reflects on late Eric Dane

Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver paid tribute to the late Eric Dane, who passed away fighting ALS at the age of 53.

On the May 7 episode, Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver got ready to leave Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The show reflected on their journey with a series of nostalgic flashbacks, many of which included Eric Dane’s beloved Dr. Mark Sloan.

In an interview with PEOPLE, he reflected on the moment, saying, “Yeah, it was very intentional, we did that.” He also opened up about his time with the late actor Eric, who once played Dr. Mark Sloan on the medical drama.

The Scottish actor further mentioned, “I met Mark Sloan (Dane) and Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) at the elevators with Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.). I was terrified; it was such a huge show. (But they) They were so welcoming to me.”

He also added, “These were two sorts of giants in the TV world at that time, and I’m this new guy showing up on the show; the Scottish theater actor”.