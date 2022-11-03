Thursday, November 3, 2022
type here...
HomePakistan
Web Desk

Grid station in residential area: SHC serves notices to KE, others

test

KARACHI:Sindh High Court on Thursday issued notices to K-Electric and others over building a grid station in residential area of Korangi Creek, ARY News reported.

A high court bench over a petition against setting up a grid station in residential area has issued notices to K-Electric, NEPRA and Korangi Creek Cantonment.

The court ordered the parties to submit their reply within four weeks.

In a petition to the high court it was pleaded that the power utility has established a grid station while demolishing four residential houses. “A grid stations should be established at least 200 yards distance from the residential area,” according to the petition.

“Building a grid station in residential area poses threat to the local residents,” the petitioner said.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.