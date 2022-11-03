Grid station in residential area: SHC serves notices to KE, others

KARACHI:Sindh High Court on Thursday issued notices to K-Electric and others over building a grid station in residential area of Korangi Creek, ARY News reported.

A high court bench over a petition against setting up a grid station in residential area has issued notices to K-Electric, NEPRA and Korangi Creek Cantonment.

The court ordered the parties to submit their reply within four weeks.

In a petition to the high court it was pleaded that the power utility has established a grid station while demolishing four residential houses. “A grid stations should be established at least 200 yards distance from the residential area,” according to the petition.

“Building a grid station in residential area poses threat to the local residents,” the petitioner said.

