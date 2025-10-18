Grimes faces backlash on over-engineered AI-inspired single ‘Artificial Angels’

Grimes is once again at the center of criticism!

On Friday, October 17, the Canadian musician and the ex-wife of Elon Musk released her latest single, Artificial Angels, featuring a pounding electroclash beat and heavily AI-altered vocals.

“This is what it feels like to be hunted by something smarter than you,” an AI-altered voice sings in the beginning and end in a menacing whisper.

The song continued, “I cannot die, I do no want, there is no revelation/ The only thing I covet is my own annihilation/ Inhalation, exhalation/ Power isn’t given, it is taken.”

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

While many fans praised the track build on Grimes’s long-standing fascination with artificial intelligence, others called it soulless, over-engineered, and a sign that the artist has drifted too far into tech obsession.

“Can we all agree that Grimes making music now feels like the AI overlords sending us a mixtape?” one fan wrote on social media.

While another added, “Grimes dropping ‘Artificial Angels’ is the perfect name her music sounds more engineered than inspired these days. Tech gimmicks wrapped in faux spiritual nonsense.”

Artificial Angels – co-produced by Grant Boutin and Vadakin- marks a continuation of the thematic direction Grimes has taken in her post-Elon Musk era, embracing the technical and philosophical boundaries of AI with projects like I Wanna Be Software.