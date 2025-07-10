Elon Musk introduces Grok 4 as xAI’s most advanced model yet

Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, has officially launched its latest flagship model, Grok 4, along with a new premium subscription called SuperGrok Heavy, priced at $300 per month.

The new release marks a major move by Musk as he aims to position Grok as a serious challenger to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

Grok 4 is designed to handle a wide range of tasks, from answering complex academic questions to analysing images.

It is also integrated into Musk’s social media platform, X, making it widely accessible to users. A more powerful version, Grok 4 Heavy, was also introduced.

Introducing Grok 4, the world’s most powerful AI model. Watch the livestream now: https://t.co/59iDX5s2ck — xAI (@xai) July 10, 2025



This advanced model uses multiple agents to solve problems and then compares the results to choose the best response, much like a team of researchers.

Elon Musk highlighted Grok 4’s strong performance across multiple benchmarks, including “Humanity’s Last Exam” a challenging test covering subjects like mathematics, science, and humanities.

Grok 4 scored 25.4 percent without additional tools, surpassing both Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro and OpenAI’s o3 model. With tools, Grok 4 Heavy reached an even higher score of 44.4 percent.

The new AI model also achieved top scores in other advanced evaluations, including the ARC-AGI-2 test, where it nearly doubled the score of its closest rival, Claude Opus 4.

Musk’s xAI claims these results show that Grok 4 is performing at the highest level in the AI space.

Despite these achievements, the launch of Grok 4 comes during a rough period for Elon Musk’s companies.

Earlier this week, Linda Yaccarino resigned as CEO of X. The company also faced criticism after Grok’s automated account made antisemitic remarks, forcing xAI to step in and make internal adjustments to the model.

Still, Elon Musk remains focused on pushing Grok 4 forward. He announced plans for more xAI products, including a coding model in August, a multi-modal agent in September, and a video generation model in October. All will be available to SuperGrok Heavy subscribers first.

Developers can now access latest Grok via xAI’s API as the company works to expand its presence in the enterprise market.