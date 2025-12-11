Groom Goes Viral with Epic John Cena 'You Can't See Me' Wedding Entrance

India is experiencing a resurgence of the wedding season, complete with extravagant festivities, breathtaking decorations, and lifelong memories. However, the days of couples relying solely on Bollywood songs for their entrance seem to be gone, as a video of a groom performing John Cena’s “You Can’t See Me” gesture is currently trending on social media. WWE fans everywhere are cheering him on after watching the clip. Continue reading to learn more.

In a rare moment in the subcontinent’s wedding history, a video clip of a Mumbai groom wearing an Indian sherwani has become a trend across social media platforms. What made the moment special is that viewers were captivated by his performance of John Cena’s famous entrance music, “The Time Is Now.” Notably, similar to the wrestler’s usual entrance, his friends and family lined up on either side before he entered, as the video’s caption reads, “@johncena what do you think about this entry? When the groom makes his entrance… and the whole vibe switches to WrestleMania.”

His loved ones gave him high fives, encouraged him, and cheered him on, making the entrance even more memorable. With genuine love for WWE in his eyes, the groom even executed John Cena’s traditional salute, mimicked the famous “You Can’t See Me” motion, and made his way to the stage. In fact, the groom displayed pure fanboy excitement with every action. The bride is Simran Sadarangani, and the groom is Shanay Bafna, based on the details that are currently accessible.

Many people applauded John Cena and the groom in the comment section as soon as the video went viral on social media. One user said, “Best entranceeeeee.” Another user penned, “Too Good.” A third user wrote, “Bollywood swag is old school now.” A fourth user shared, “Wedding day swagger.” One more fan praised the entry, saying, “The best entry in recent times.”