Saturday, November 25, 2023
Groom shot dead during his Nikah ceremony in Sargodha

SARGODHA: A firing incident was reported from Sargodha, where the groom was shot dead during his Nikah ceremony, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the police officials, the firing incident took place during the Nikah ceremony in which an attendee got injured while the groom – Adnan who was getting married for the third time – received bullet wounds and died on the spot, however, the shooter managed to escape from the scene.

The Inspector General (IG) Punjab took notice of the incident and sought a report of the incident from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha.

The IG also directed the RPO to establish a special team to apprehend the suspects, meanwhile, a case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s brother.

