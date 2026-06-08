Grosso appointed Fiorentina coach

Former Italy international Fabio Grosso, who resigned as coach of Sassuolo last week, has signed a two-year contract with Fiorentina, the Serie A club announced on Monday.

Grosso is an Italian football hero for his exploits during the Azzurri’s triumph at the 2006 World Cup, scoring against Germany in the semi-finals and the decisive penalty in the final shoot-out victory over France.

“Fabio is not only a world champion, he’s a coach who has built his path through hard work, ideas and results,” club president Giuseppe Commisso said in a statement.

“After a difficult season, we want to open a new chapter.. We believe Fabio has the personality, the method, and the enthusiasm to help us build a stronger, more competitive Fiorentina.”

Under Stefano Pioli and then Paolo Vanoli, Fiorentina flirted with relegation last season before finishing 15th.

Grosso, 48, had been in charge of Sassuolo since July 2024 when the club were playing in Serie B, the Italian second division.

At the end of his first season he led Sassuolo back to the top flight and this season the club finished 11th in Serie A.

For the first time in his career, Grosso, formerly a defender with Palermo, Inter Milan and Juventus, will be at the helm of one of Serie A’s big clubs.

His only previous experience at a top club was with French outfit Lyon and it lasted just three months between September and November 2023.

He was sacked after seven matches with just one win and a particularly painful start when he was hit in the face and required hospital treatment following an attack on his team’s bus.

Italy’s top flight has had a coaching shake-up as Bologna, Napoli, AC Milan and Lazio have also changed or are about to change coaches.