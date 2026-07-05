ISLAMABAD: Federal Capital’s Inspector General (IG) Ali Nasir Rizvi has shared details of the police investigation into the murder of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Group Captain Asim Tariq, explaining how the suspect was traced and arrested after the incident.

Addressing a press conference, the IG said the incident took place on Islamabad’s Ninth Avenue when the suspect, identified as 20 to 21-year-old Muhammad Saad Abbasi, allegedly tried to force a woman, Nimra, to go with him.

According to the IG, Saad and the woman worked together at a cosmetics store and he had previously dropped her off at home after work. However, today Saad allegedly tried to take her to a park or another location instead of her home. When the woman resisted, he stopped his motorcycle on Ninth Avenue and an argument broke out.

The IG said Group Captain Asim Tariq was travelling to Rawalpindi on an official assignment when he noticed the incident. He made a U-turn, stopped near the motorcycle, identified himself and asked the suspect to step away from the woman.

Police said the suspect initially moved away but then returned on his motorcycle and opened fire, fatally shooting the PAF officer before fleeing the scene.

Ali Nasir Rizvi praised the late officer, saying Group Captain Asim acted as a responsible citizen by intervening to protect a woman who was allegedly being taken away against her will.

The IG said tracing the suspect was a major challenge. Police formed 11 investigation teams and reviewed footage from 275 Safe City cameras and more than 100 private CCTV cameras. He said digital surveillance and artificial intelligence were also used to identify and track the suspect.

According to the investigation, the suspect changed his shirt, switched off his mobile phones and took several steps to avoid arrest. Police also sent teams to Abbottabad, Mianwali and Lahore, while conducting 13 raids in Islamabad.

The IG said the suspect was eventually arrested in Islamabad. He also claimed investigators found that about a month before the incident, the same suspect had allegedly taken another woman to Mianwali after persuading her to leave with him.

The murder case is currently under investigation, and legal proceedings against the accused are underway.

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