ISLAMABAD: The woman linked to the Group Captain Asim Tariq murder case has recorded her statement before police, while investigators have also obtained WhatsApp chats between her and the killer, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, the suspect, Saad and the woman, identified as Nimra, worked at the same workplace. Their WhatsApp conversation began five days before the incident, during which the suspect allegedly offered to pick and drop her.

Nimra, in her statement, claimed that she was on her way to work on the day of the incident when the suspect allegedly tried to force her to F-9 Park. She claimed she got off the motorcycle when she found an opportunity, after which the suspect allegedly assaulted her with a pistol.

The woman said Group Captain Asim Tariq arrived at the scene and asked the suspect what was happening.

According to sources, the suspect told the officer it was a “family matter”, prompting Group Captain Asim Tariq to drive away. However, after noticing in his rear-view mirror that the suspect was carrying a pistol, he turned his vehicle around and returned to speak with him.

During the conversation, the suspect opened fire, killing Group Captain Asim Tariq on the spot.

Police are continuing their investigation into the case.

Earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) sent the prime suspect, Muhammad Saad Abbasi, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand for an identification parade in the murder case of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Group Captain Asim Tariq.

The suspect was produced before ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Mohammad Zulqarnain, who ordered that the identification parade be conducted in jail.

The court directed the investigation officer to submit a report after the process is completed and ordered that the accused be produced again on July 20. The hearing was adjourned until then.

During the proceedings, the prosecutor informed the court that there were two eyewitnesses in the case.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Police registered a case against Saad Abbasi under murder and anti-terrorism provisions at Margalla Police Station.

According to the FIR, lodged on the complaint of the Commandant of Air Headquarters, the suspect was allegedly harassing a woman when Group Captain Asim intervened and tried to stop him.