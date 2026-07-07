Group Captain Asim murder: Khawaja Asif rejects TTP's propaganda

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has strongly rejected what he described as false propaganda by the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) regarding the killing of Pakistan Air Force Group Captain Asim Tariq.

In a statement, the defence minister condemned the “brutal murder” of Group Captain Asim Tariq in Islamabad and dismissed the terror group’s claim of responsibility as baseless and lacking credibility.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Khawaja Asif said the group’s propaganda had no connection with facts, ethics or accountability, alleging that its objective was to falsely claim responsibility for incidents to gain publicity.

Criticising the group’s strategy, he said its claims should not be taken at face value, adding that it had reached a point where it might even claim responsibility for ordinary crimes in the country.

The defence minister also denounced what he described as the group’s attempts to spread misinformation through social media following the killing.

Read more: How police traced Group Captain Asim murder suspect in 9 hours?

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday sent the prime suspect, Muhammad Saad Abbasi, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand for an identification parade in the murder case of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Group Captain Asim Tariq.

The suspect was produced before ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Mohammad Zulqarnain, who ordered that the identification parade be conducted in jail.

The court directed the investigation officer to submit a report after the process is completed and ordered that the accused be produced again on July 20. The hearing was adjourned until then.

During the proceedings, the prosecutor informed the court that there were two eyewitnesses in the case.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Police registered a case against Saad Abbasi under murder and anti-terrorism provisions at Margalla Police Station.

According to the FIR, lodged on the complaint of the Commandant of Air Headquarters, the suspect was allegedly harassing a woman when Group Captain Asim intervened and tried to stop him.