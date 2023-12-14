GTA 5 added to PlayStation Plus Extra this month

The players who still haven’t played Grand Theft Auto 5, Rockstar Games gives another option for gamers to play it for cheap ahead of the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

GTA 5 – which is already available on Xbox Game Pass – is now coming to PlayStation 5’s Plus Extra subscription, which will allow the subscribers to play it for no extra cost. As part of the PlayStation service, GTA 5 is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, with GTA Online.

The players have got some time to experience GTA 5 as the GTA 6 is still very much time to be released officially.

Of course, GTA 5 isn’t the only game coming to PlayStation Plus.

Here’s the full list:

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin | PS4, PS5

Moto GP23 | PS4, PS5

Metal: Hellsinger | PS4, PS5 (“Owners of the PS4 version of Metal: Hellsinger will be able to download and play the PS5 version of the game,” Sony Interactive Entertainment said.)

Salt and Sacrifice | PS4, PS5

Moonscars | PS4, PS5

Mega Man 11 | PS4

Gigabash | PS4, PS5

Grime | PS4, PS5

Tinykin | PS4, PS5

Prodeus | PS4, PS5

Shadowrun Returns | PS4, PS5

Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut | PS4, PS5

Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition | PS4, PS5

For PlayStation Premium: