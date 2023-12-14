GTA 5 added to PlayStation Plus Extra this month

The players who still haven’t played Grand Theft Auto 5, Rockstar Games gives another option for gamers to play it for cheap ahead of the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.
GTA 5 – which is already available on Xbox Game Pass – is now coming to PlayStation 5’s Plus Extra subscription, which will allow the subscribers to play it for no extra cost. As part of the PlayStation service, GTA 5 is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, with GTA Online.
The players have got some time to experience GTA 5 as the GTA 6 is still very much time to be released officially.
Of course, GTA 5 isn’t the only game coming to PlayStation Plus.
Here’s the full list:
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin | PS4, PS5
- Moto GP23 | PS4, PS5
- Metal: Hellsinger | PS4, PS5 (“Owners of the PS4 version of Metal: Hellsinger will be able to download and play the PS5 version of the game,” Sony Interactive Entertainment said.)
- Salt and Sacrifice | PS4, PS5
- Moonscars | PS4, PS5
- Mega Man 11 | PS4
- Gigabash | PS4, PS5
- Grime | PS4, PS5
- Tinykin | PS4, PS5
- Prodeus | PS4, PS5
- Shadowrun Returns | PS4, PS5
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut | PS4, PS5
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition | PS4, PS5
For PlayStation Premium:
- Mega Man Legacy Collection | PS4
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 | PS4
- Thrillville | PS4, PS5
- Thrillville: Off the Rails | PS4, PS5
- Buzz Lightyear of Star Command | PS4, PS5