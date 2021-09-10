GTA 5, GTA Online is now releasing on PlayStation 5

March 2022 will see the arrival of GTA 5 and GTA Online for PlayStation 5.

The announcement was made in a blog by Sony’s gaming console mentioned.

“The arrival of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online on PlayStation 5 next March 2022 will bring the world of Los Santos and Blaine County to life in brand new ways,” PlayStation stated.

Read More: Rockstar announces ‘cunning stunts’ update to GTA 5 online

It stated: “Players can expect a range of technical and graphical improvements across the entire experience including performance enhancements for select vehicles in GTA Online, and so much more.”

Read More: ‘Grand Theft Auto’ gang sows terror in Russia

The news and existing PlayStation Plus members can benefit from additional bonuses including GTA$1,000,000* every month for the PlayStation 4 version of GTA Online until the game launches on PlayStation 5 in March 2022.

“Claim your GTA$1,000,000 each month at PlayStation Store,” it added.

Read More: Over 15 million units of “Grand Theft Auto V” sold during coronavirus lockdown

In addition, the standalone version of GTA Online will be free exclusively on PS5 for the first three months from launch in March 2022 (Does not require GTAV to play).

It is to be noted that GTA 5 and GTA Online were both released in tandem back in 2013.