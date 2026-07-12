GTA 6 age verification could require ID checks in Australia

Despite being the biggest game set to release in 2026, GTA 6 might not be accessible to many excited fans. The immense hype surrounding this game is remarkable, especially given the limited information Rockstar Games has shared.

This highly anticipated new entry in the GTA series has gamers everywhere eagerly awaiting their chance to play.

However, recent reports suggest that players may need to show a driver’s license to access the game. Last year, Australia introduced online age-verification laws that restrict access to websites like TikTok and to some games, such as Roblox.

These laws require users to verify their age with a government-issued ID if they are at least 16 for R-rated titles. Australia may be one of the first countries to adopt this approach for GTA 6.

Currently, GTA 6 hasn’t received an official age rating, though a PlayStation email leaked, suggesting it likely has a Mature rating in the US, which translates to R18 in Australia and 18 in the U.K.

The U.K. hasn’t yet mandated age verification for video games, but that could change soon.

Earlier this year, the U.K. adopted a social media ban similar to Australia’s, though it hasn’t extended to video games yet. Discussions continue over restricting voice chat features for underage players, potentially leading to stricter regulations overall.

Presently, Australia’s age rules only apply to R18+ online games, with offline and single-player titles unaffected.

While GTA 6 hasn’t officially confirmed an online multiplayer mode, it will probably include one. GTA Online remains hugely popular and a major revenue source for Rockstar.

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Since age verification is already enforced for GTA Online in Australia, it’s almost certain that GTA 6 will require the same, especially given the hefty fines Rockstar could otherwise face.

GTA 6 is expected to be the largest game launch in history, releasing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S this November.

Although this might upset some fans affected by the rules, the game will still be a major release. Despite some efforts to circumvent restrictions, many players will likely find ways to avoid these rules.