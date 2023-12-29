GTA 6: All we know about character Lucia so far

After Rockstar Games released the GTA 6 trailer, the gaming world has gone crazy. Keep the hype aside, the trailer of Grand Theft Auto VI confirmed a lot of things, including the first female protagonist in the GTA series, Lucia.

let us discuss everything we know about Lucia so far in this article.

According to the GTA 6 trailer, the first look of the character, Lucia, can be seen in a prison facility or detention center in the state of Leonida. Talking about her situation and how she ended up in prison, we can speculate that she is Hispanic – Related to Spanish-speaking people or culture – and is tied to a South American country.

This speculation is supported by the official poster released by Rockstar Games right after the trailer launch.

In the poster, the ankle monitor can be seen on Lucia’s right leg, which leads to the players having limited access until the story progresses, similar to GTA Vice City.

Meanwhile, Rockstar can change the male protagonist’s name if they want, and the story might stay the same. The story of Jason and Lucia will be similar to the real-life Bonne and Clyde.

In a suggested guess, since the trailer starts in the prison complex, Lucia might meet Jason in the prison facility. This story sounds plausible as it carries forward the timeline shown in the trailer sequences. This could lead them to build a partnership and later the actual love story.

However, there are no official details about the voice actor for the upcoming GTA game’s female protagonist.

Another speculation suggests that the Blindspot famed actress Manni L. Perez can be Lucia. According to an interview on “The Just Acting Up Show” YouTube channel, the actress was seen getting nervous and her expression changed when the interviewers asked her if she was involved in Grand Theft Auto games. While she flew past the question by denying it completely, her reactions suggested otherwise.

Moreover, in a recent post, X user @Dyllie has compiled other speculations revolving around Manni L. Perez being the GTA 6 protagonist. In another interview, Manni revealed she is looking to make a switch to motion capture and voice acting. These interviews being there on the internet for the past two years makes sense if we also look at how Lucia looks in the latest trailer and posters released by the Rockstar Games.

While on the hunt for Lucia’s actor in #GTA6 the community has found

Manni L Perez who sounds and looks just like Lucia. In an interview, a hosts brings up GTA which results in Manni’s facial expression automatically changes and she says “no” to the question of her possibly… pic.twitter.com/1V7WC0lm7C — Dyllie (@_Dyllie_) December 24, 2023

“Right now I’ve been transitioning my career into voiceover and motion capture” – Manni L. Perez

And that is everything we know about Lucia so far from all of GTA 6 so far. However, do remember that as time passes and more trailers come out, we will find out even more information and update it here.