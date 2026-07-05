GTA 6 arsenal leak: 16 weapons confirmed so far by Rockstar

Rockstar’s GTA 6 arsenal is beginning to materialize even before its November 19, 2026 release. Through trailers, screenshots, and marketing materials, a total of 16 weapons have been observed to date across categories including pistols, shotguns, rifles, and melee weapons.

Furthermore, GTA 6 will incorporate a revamped combat framework that features a limit on carried weapons and underwater firing.

Full GTA 6 Weapons List Confirmed So Far

Handguns & Pistols

The selection of sidearms spans both traditional and contemporary types. Some of the pistols already revealed include:

Nipper.38 Pistol, Heavy Pistol / M1911 Variant, Polymer Frame Pistol, Girardi ES9, Klose K17, Mustang.357 Revolver, Morgan Revolver

SMGs & Assault Rifles

These are the main weapons used for missions and heists:

MP5-style SMG, Micro SMG, Compact SMG, Service Carbine / M16, Carbine Rifle / AR-15 variant, AK-style Assault Rifle

Shotguns, Heavy & Throwables

These weapons are essential for combat:

Double Barrel Shotgun, Pump Action Shotgun, Grenade Launcher

Throwables are part of combat preparation:

Molotov Cocktails, Fire Bottles, Grenades, Flashbangs, Smoke Grenades, Golf Balls

Sniper Rifles

These are ideal for long-range attacks:

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle, Hunter Rifle

Melee & Utility

These items are useful for close combat and specialized tasks:

Baseball Bat, Crowbar, Hammer, Pool Cue, Golf Club, Combat Knife, Speargun.

New Combat & Weapon Systems in GTA 6.

Rockstar is significantly upgrading the way weapons will function in GTA 6:

Limited Carry System: The maximum amount of rifles and pistols you can carry at one time will be 2 of each. Additional firearms can be stored in the trunk of your vehicle, much like in Red Dead Redemption.

Underwater Combat: Players will be able to fire weapons underwater, a first for the GTA franchise.

Weapon Customization: GTA 6 will allow players to customize weapons with various attachments, skins, and specialized ammunition.

Dual Weapon Wheel: There will be separate weapon wheels for your combat weapons and equipment/gear.

Character Specialization: Trailer hints suggest that Jason might favor long-range weapons like rifles and shotguns, while Lucia may be more proficient with pistols and SMGs.

How Many Weapons Will GTA 6 Have at Launch?

Based on leaked information and trailer analysis, it’s estimated that GTA 6 will launch with 35 to 40+ weapons across eight distinct categories. For context, GTA 5 launched with 30 weapons and eventually expanded to over 70 through DLC, so expect a significant increase post-launch for GTA 6.

Note: It’s important to be aware that some “leaked” information originates from the September 2022 Rockstar hack and consists of over 90 developer build videos that might have undergone changes since they were captured. The 16 weapons listed above are derived from officially released trailers and marketing assets.

How many guns are confirmed in GTA 6? So far, 16 weapons have been officially confirmed in GTA 6 via trailers and screenshots. Will GTA 6 have a weapon limit? Yes, the game will have a limited weapon carry system, allowing players to carry up to two rifles and two pistols on their person, with other weapons stored in their vehicle.