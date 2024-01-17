GTA 6 confirmed its first celebrity cameo

Since the trailer release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), gaming enthusiasts have been waiting for the cameo announcement or at least a hint.

But not anymore, as an American rapper, T-Pain has subtly revealed his part in that Rockstar’s upcoming game GTA VI.

The “big reveal” came after fans questioned the rapper over his lack of involvement with NoPixel (a GTA V roleplaying server) in recent months.

“I used to be on NoPixel then I started working on GTA VI and they [Rockstar Games] told me I couldn’t do RP [roleplaying] anymore.” He continued, “They had this whole speech like ‘What if somebody took your album and re-recorded it and more people were listening to that?’”

The rapper shared his enjoyable experience on the servers, all the while recognizing the importance of making sacrifices and showcasing a strength that surpasses his own.

Regarding T-Pain’s role in the game, speculation abounds, a skill honed by avid GTA fans.

Despite the lack of precise details, the emergence of more information is welcomed, especially when it avoids spoiling the experience, unlike the concerns fans have about a “twist ending” leak potentially tarnishing the game.