GTA 6 developer drops major news for Grand Theft Auto Online players

Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar Games has dropped an exciting update for the game’s online iteration before the release of the highly-anticipated GTA 6.

In a blog post, the publisher confirmed that GTA Online players will soon get an update that will allow them to return to North Yankton in the survival mode set to release in October.

It is worth mentioning here that the iconic location was a part of Grand Theft Auto 5’s prologue.

While Rockstar Games has announced to release of GTA 6 in the Fall of 2025, it continues to share content updates for GTA Online.

The Halloween mode will be set in the North Yankton’s Ludendorff Cemetery where players will take on hordes of Zombies.

Without revealing an exact date for its release, Rockstar Games urged players to be on the lookout for “all kinds of surprises” throughout October, including the brand-new North Yankton survival mode.

Earlier, Grand Theft Auto Online’s players on Steam Deck slammed the publisher after a new anti-cheat update prohibited them from playing the live-service title. The move also led to a drop in the concurrent number of players.

It is to be noted here that Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive earlier this year announced that GTA 6 will arrive in the Fall of 2025.

Later, Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, however, it fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.

The first and only trailer for the highly-anticipated game was released last year, showing that GTA 6 will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.

Fans expressed concerns after reports emerged that the publisher has delay the game to 2025, however, Take-Two Interactive in its previous earnings call reiterated that the release schedule was on track.