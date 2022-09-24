GTA 6: Everything about next Grand Theft Auto game so far

Take-Two Interactive Software, the parent company of Rockstar Games, may release Grand Theft Auto 6 or simply GTA 6 between 2023 and 2024.

Earlier, a hacker had leaked a footage of Grand Theft Auto VI and it caused the shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to tumble.

The unprecedented leak included dozens of videos showing robberies, gunplay and open-world driving and was posted on an online message board.

According to a report, the company is likely to launch the game between April 2023 and March 2024 and is investing over $89 million for development during the time period.

Moreover, it will be the first in the franchise to have a female protagonist. Moreover, a couple – inspired by American criminals Bonnie and Clyde – are expected to be in the game as well.

Moreover, the events in the games is set to be based in Vice City, which is a fictional take on Miami city.

Bloomber stated that company is looking to expand the project with more cities after it goes on regular basis. The rumours of players being able to commute between South America and North America are making rounds as well.

