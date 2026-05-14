GTA 6 fans leave negative Rockstar reviews over trailer delays

Earlier this month, Grand Theft Auto (GTA6) reached another milestone: it has now been a year since the last trailer was released. Fans are growing impatient and have started tagging Rockstar North on Google Maps to express their frustration.

Several upset GTA fans have begun leaving negative reviews for Rockstar North specifically due to the lack of new details about the highly anticipated game. Google Maps appears to allow anyone to do this without needing to visit Rockstar North in Scotland.

These aren’t the only fans feeling anxious. On Reddit (via Kotaku), one player analyzed the foot traffic at a nearby cafe near Rockstar to forecast the release of the next trailer. Their theory suggests that an increase in cafe visitors might align with a trailer release, but so far, this has not happened.

Currently, fans are eyeing Rockstar’s upcoming investment briefing from parent company Take-Two as a potential date for a new GTA 6 trailer. The event is scheduled for May 21, just under six months before the planned launch of GTA 6, provided there are no additional delays.

Regardless of when new information about GTA 6 emerges, it’s already shaping up to be one of the most costly games ever developed. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick recently said that AI could help reduce the costs of creating big-budget titles like GTA 6 in the future.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to be released on November 19 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.