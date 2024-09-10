GTA 6 fans left puzzled following latest update about release date

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 fans were left puzzled about the release date of Rockstar Games’s upcoming title following a new report addressing the rumours of a delay.

Fans expressed disappointment after an insider claimed that the publisher has internally delayed GTA 6 to 2026.

Liam, a GTA 5 modder, claimed that Rockstar Games has decided on the early to mid-2026 release window based on the information provided by multiple developers working in the studio.

According to Liam, PC gamers would get the game around 12 to 18 months after its launch on console in 2026.

However, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has now addressed the rumour based on quotes from multiple employees of Rockstar Games.

Taking to X, Schreier wrote that there was no information about the delay in the sixth title of the Grand Theft Auto.

“Good news is that six Rockstar employees all told me they have not heard of any delay. Bad news: it’s a big, ambitious game and could very well slip! Too much time left to say anything definitive,” he wrote in the post.

However, his next post left fans divided over a potential delay in the release date of GTA 6.

In the post, the Bloomberg reporter wrote, “For all I know, Rockstar’s executive team could have decided months ago to delay GTA VI without telling the company.”

Meanwhile, he said that the lack of an announcement suggested that the rumours of a delay were ‘nonsense.’

Earlier this year, Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive announced that GTA 6 will arrive in the Fall of 2025.

Later, Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, however, it fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.

The first and only trailer for the highly-anticipated game was released last year, showing that GTA 6 will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.