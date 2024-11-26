GTA 6 fans link second trailer reveal to Sony PlayStation event

Fans of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 have their hopes high for the second trailer after rumours emerged that the upcoming Sony PlayStation might drop an update on the title.

Reports said that PlayStation will host an event on December 3, after it teased the numbers ’03 12′ and 20:24 in a new ad.

Several fans of GTA 6 suggested that a new trailer would be released on December 3 as Sony has reportedly secured the marketing rights for the highly-anticipated title of Rockstar Games.

The rumour first appeared on GTA 6 Subreddit as a user wrote: “I’ll believe that Rockstar Games will show an updated version of GTA 6 on the PS6 in about 4-5 years than show the second trailer at this event.”

Another agreed that the Sony PlayStation event might have some updates for the fans of the Grand Theft Auto series.

“That’s a very reasonable speculation. I remember at the 2020 PS5 Event when they showed the trailer for next gen GTA 5. The CEO said something [like] ‘we are pleased to continue our partnership with Rockstar into this generation’ or something similar to that,” the user wrote.

The latest rumour is making rounds on social media platforms days after GTA 6 fans were left disappointed as the popular moon theory was debunked.

Taking hints from an image in the GTA Online, fans were hoping that the second trailer for the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto would be released on November 22.

It is to be noted here that the first and only trailer for the Rockstar Games’ title was released on December 4, 2023, while Take-Two Interactive earlier this year announced that the game would be released in the Fall of 2025.

While fans have lamented the lack of any updates on the game, Take-Two Interactive has reiterated that GTA 6 was on schedule for a release in the Fall of 2025 following reports that the game might be delayed to 2026.

“With many exciting new titles coming in Fiscal 2026 – including GTA 6 in the Fall, Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country – we expect to create long-term value for our shareholders,” the company said in a statement after its previous earnings call.