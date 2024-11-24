GTA 6 fans left disappointed as moon theory gets debunked

Fans of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 were left disappointed after the popular moon theory was debunked as the second trailer for the Rockstar Games’ title was not released on November 22.

Fans pinned their hopes on the viral moon theory that suggested that the publisher would release the second trailer on November 22.

The theory emerged on social media platforms earlier this month and soon went viral.

According to the theory, a specific moon phase appeared in GTA Online earlier this month, mirroring a similar event when the first GTA 6 trailer was revealed last year.

The ‘Waning Gibbous’ moon, visible in the November 4 image, was believed to be observable again on November 22.

Fans were hoping that Rockstar Games would release the second trailer for the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series on the day when the lunar phase ends.

However, the day passed without any update from Rockstar Games or its parent company Take-Two Interactive regarding the hotly-anticipated title.

It is to be noted here that the first and only trailer for GTA 6 was released on December 4, 2023, while Take-Two Interactive earlier this year announced that the game would be released in the Fall of 2025.

While fans have lamented the lack of any updates on the game, Take-Two Interactive has reiterated that GTA 6 was on schedule for a release in the Fall of 2025 following reports that the game might be delayed to 2026.

“With many exciting new titles coming in Fiscal 2026 – including GTA 6 in the Fall, Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country – we expect to create long-term value for our shareholders,” the company said in a statement after its previous earnings call.