GTA 6 fans pin hope on November 22 for second trailer

Fans of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 are hoping that Rockstar Games will release the second trailer for the game on November 22 based on the moon theory.

The first and only trailer for the highly-anticipated title was released on December 4, 2023, while Take-Two Interactive earlier this year announced that the game would be released in the Fall of 2025.

Both the developer and its parent company have since gone into silent mode with no update on the development of GTA 6.

Meanwhile, fans of the game have been coming up with a wide range of theories about when Rockstar Games will drop the next trailer for the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series.

One such theory emerged earlier this month when several fans noted a specific moon phase in GTA Online, mirroring a similar event when the first GTA 6 trailer was revealed last year.

According to the theory, the ‘Waning Gibbous’ moon, visible in the November 4 image, will be observable again on November 22.

The theory has led fans to speculate that Rockstar Games will release the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 on November 22.

Meanwhile Take-Two Interactive has reiterated that GTA 6 was on schedule for a release in the Fall of 2025 following reports that the game might be delayed to 2026.

“With many exciting new titles coming in Fiscal 2026 – including GTA 6 in the Fall, Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country – we expect to create long-term value for our shareholders,” the company said in a statement after its previous earnings call.