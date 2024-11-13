Rockstar Games drops new release ahead of GTA 6

Rockstar Games has released an update about the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition ahead of the hotly-anticipated GTA 6.

The compilation was released in 2021 consisting of three titles including Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas.

However, fans of the franchise slammed the trilogy over its disappointing graphics along with several bugs that made the gaming experience irritating for gamers.

Now, Rockstar Games has announced releasing a free update for gamers who own the Definitive Edition.

The update was released across gaming platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The GTA 6 developer has stated that it has brought numerous fixes and improvements to each game in the collection but one of its most praised features is its “Classical Lighting” mode.

The update came on the back of positive reviews for the mobile version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

Fans lauded the game for its graphics and atmosphere of the classic Rockstar Games’ titles.

Meanwhile, the developer is gearing up to release its highly-anticipated GTA 6 in the Fall of 2025.

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, earlier this year announced that GTA 6 will arrive in the Fall of 2025.

Later, Rockstar Games announced that the game would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, however, it fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.

Reports had emerged that the game might get delayed as the developer was still developing its features.

However, Take-Two Interactive in its previous earnings call revealed that it plans to release the game in the Fall of 2025.

In its earnings call, the company noted that GTA 5 “has sold-in over 195 million units worldwide and includes access to Grand Theft Auto Online.”

“Rockstar Games continues to invest in the franchise and plans to release Grand Theft Auto 6 in the Fall of calendar 2025. The label released its first trailer for the title in December 2023 and will share more details over time,” it stated.