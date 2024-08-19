GTA 6 fans speculate seeing familiar faces from fifth instalment

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 fans are anticipating Rockstar Games to feature characters from the fifth instalment in cameo roles in the upcoming title.

Speculations about the GTA 5 characters’ cameo in the sixth title began when Ned Luke, the actor behind GTA 5’s Michael, posted a cryptic tweet teasing a major announcement in the coming days.

Following his post, a user on Reddit shared a video showing what it would be like if Michael, Franklin and Trevor appeared in GTA 6.

The video recreated the first trailer for GTA 6 with the characters from Rockstar Games’ fifth instalment.

Meanwhile, the first trailer for GTA 6 showed two protagonists Lucia and Jason.

Several suggested that Rockstar might feature the trio in GTA 6, given that it had done so in the past.

The publisher had reintroduced Gay Tony and Johnny from GTA 4 in GTA 5: Online and GTA 5’s story mode.

It is pertinent to mention that Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive has announced that the sixth installment of Grand Theft Auto will be released in the Fall of 2025.

Other than the “narrowing” of the release date and the first trailer last year, the company and the game’s publisher remain tight-lipped about the features and updates of the game.

Days earlier, fans had something to cheer for a while after a rumoured date of the highly-anticipated game appeared online.

A user on Reddit posted a screenshot of the game’s IMDb page which showed the release date to be October 27, 2025.

While the update has since been changed, several took screenshots of the update and began discussing the likely GTA 6 release date.