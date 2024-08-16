GTA fans left disappointed with latest announcement

As fans eagerly wait for updates from Rockstar Games about Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, a latest announcement has left some disappointed.

While Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive has confirmed that GTA 6 will be released in the Fall of 2025, GTA: San Andreas fans had their hearts broken by a recent announcement.

Meta has announced that the VR port for San Andreas is now “on hold indefinitely”

Meta had, in 2021, announced a project to attempt making a VR remake of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

“GTA: San Andreas is on hold indefinitely while we both focus on other projects,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement. “We look forward to working with our friends at Rockstar in the future.”

Read more: Take-Two Interactive provides update about GTA 6’s launch on Xbox

Despite its announcement and described as “a project many years in the making”, no gameplay footage or a release date was announced and now the project has been put on hold indefinitely.

It is pertinent to mention that GTA: San Andreas VR would have been the second Rockstar Games title adapted to the headset after L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files in 2017.

The project would have been the first time a Grand Theft Auto title was brought to VR.

Released in 2004 on PS2, San Andreas was the seventh title by Rockstar Games.

Meanwhile, a rumoured release date for GTA 6 has been making rounds on social media platforms.

A user on Reddit posted a screenshot of the game’s IMDb page which showed the release date to be October 27, 2025.

While the update has since been changed, several took screenshots of the update and began discussing the likely GTA 6 release date.

Fans begin to wonder if somebody at Rockstar Games updated it with the correct date before it was spotted and removed, or it was someone just pranking the eagerly waiting fans of GTA 6.