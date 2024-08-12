Take-Two Interactive provides update about GTA 6’s launch on Xbox

Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive has provided an update on the company’s strategy for the launch of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 on subscription services such as Xbox.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick, in a recent interview, was asked about the impact of Call Of Duty’s arrival on Xbox Game Pass.

Reacting to the question, Zelnick said that the launching of GTA 6 on Xbox will drive interest in the service ‘for at least a period of time’.

‘I think that offering a frontline title with a premium price in a subscription service, day and date, will push consumers to that subscription service for at least a period of time,’ the Take-Two Interactive chief added.

While Microsoft has been pushing hard to introduce subscription services as the future of gaming, the GTA 6 publisher seemed not convinced.

Stauss Zelnick said that the push will not change the decisions of the company.

“It won’t affect our decisions. Because our decisions are rational,” he said, as Xbox Game Pass users were left disappointed.

The statement has made it clear that Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, would want Xbox Game Pass users to pay retail for the sixth instalment of Grand Theft Auto.

Zelnick has, in the past, expressed his sceptism around subscription services.

‘People consume far fewer hours of interactive entertainment in a given month than they do of linear entertainment. And within that consumption, there are far fewer titles consumed in interactive entertainment than there are with linear entertainment,” he stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Take-Two Interactive in its earnings call in May announced that Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 will be released in the Fall of 2025.

The trailer for the upcoming title was released in December 2023, showing that the game will be set in fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and appeared to feature the first playable female character in the franchise.