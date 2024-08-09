GTA 6: Rockstar Games’ parent company shares exciting update

After months of speculations, Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive has shared an exciting update about the release date of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6.

In its latest financial update, Take-Two Interactive has reaffirmed its investors that GTA 6 is set to be released in the “Fall of Calendar 2025.”

Rumours were circulating that Rockstar Games might delay the release of the upcoming title as there have not been many updates about the sixth installment of Grand Theft Auto other than the first trailer that was released in December 2023.

However, the latest confirmation by Take-Two has assured fans that the game is on schedule and will be released in the Fall of 2025.

Apart from GTA 6, the company also confirmed the release date schedule of other titles such as Civilization VII, Judas, and WWE 2K25 among others.

Read more: GTA 6 release to face delay amid SAG-AFTRA strike?

Last month, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists’ (SAG-AFTRA) strike call in the United States had fans concerned that the works on Grand Theft Auto VI might stop as video game actors went on strike from July 26.

However, Kotaku quoted several publishers including Take-Two Interactive that GTA 6 will not be affected by the strike.

“I can confirm GTA 6 is exempt,” the publication quoted an official of the company as saying.

Meanwhile, fans began speculating that Rockstar Games might release the second trailer for the game in October based on a hint in GTA Online.

Rockstar Games took to Instagram to share a video promoting the inclusion of a pizza delivery scooter in GTA Online.

The license plate of the scooter reads “PIZZ4”, while in the upper left corner of the plate, three letters can be seen: “OCT.”

Putting the ‘OCT’ and ‘4’ together, Grand Theft Auto fans suggested that the publisher will drop the second trailer on October 4.

It is pertinent to mention that the first trailer for the upcoming title was released in December 2023 showing that the game will be set in fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and appeared to feature the first playable female character in the franchise.