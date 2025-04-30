Pakistan vows befitting, decisive response to any Indian misadventure

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry vowed a strong, befitting and decisive response to any misadventure by India.

“Let me start by reiterating that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. No cause or objective can justify taking the lives of innocent people. This is the national and Islamic policy: killing of a human being is tantamount to killing entire humanity as per the [Holy] Quran and saving a life is tantamount to saving entire humanity,” Ishaq Dar said.

The deputy prime minister said that Pakistan will not initiate any escalation but is ready to give befitting response if provoked.

Ishaq Dar said that politically motivated and highly provocative environment being created by India under the garb of the Pahalgam attack poses a severe danger to peace and security throughout the whole region.

“Targeting innocent civilians is condemnable and deplorable, no matter where it happens. As a victim of terrorism, Pakistan understands the pain of those affected better than most,” Ishaq Dar said over the loss of lives in the Pahalgam attack.

He said holding in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty by India was unilateral and illegal as the Treaty contained no such provisions and any amendment or termination required consensus. In case of disagreements or issues, there are forums provided in the treaty which should be invoked,” he added.

“Pakistan is an agrarian economy, millions of people are dependent on the waters being regulated by this treaty. We gave up three rivers in this treaty and I can hardly find a water distribution treaty in the world whereby, a part of dealing with the distribution of water, the rivers could have also been given up.”

The deputy prime minister said the National Security Committee had made it very clear that any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan, as per the IWT and the usurpation of the rights of the lower riparian, would be considered an act of war.

‘Armed forces fully prepared for befitting response’

Speaking on the occasion, DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry the Pakistan Army is fully prepared for a befitting response to any misadventure by India.

“Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force are ready to respond to any kind of aggression,” the DG ISPR.

He questioned the credibility of India’s swift reaction to the Pahalgam incident, noting the timeline of events that pointed to a pre-determined agenda.

The Pahalgam attack, which took place about 230 kilometres from the Line of Control (LoC), raised questions because Pakistan was quickly blamed, even though it was unlikely that such a fast connection could be made.

He said that India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating false-flag attacks to influence public opinion and secure electoral victories.

The DG ISPR also rejected India’s claim that the attack was religiously motivated, explaining that videos showed there was no targeting based on religion. He referenced the statement of the brother of a Muslim victim, who confirmed that religion was not a factor in the attack.

Further intensifying the allegations against India, Pakistan Army’s spokes person revealed that Indian social media accounts, suspected of being connected to intelligence agencies, had posted messages ahead of the Mianwali terror attack on 4 November, foreshadowing “a big event.”