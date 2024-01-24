GTA 6 fans uncover new details about its map

Following the release of the trailer, the Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) fans have uncovered new details about the game’s map.

The devoted GTA fans have been scanning minute details of the game since the launch of it’s trailer to get the most obscure information.

Among the sneaky details so easily missed, is a reference to an enormous map, that keeps on growing as more people engage with the trailer. Fans were already happy with the size of the map when compared with GTA V, but that happiness has increased tenfold since more speculative mapping of the map has been released.

On a Reddit post, someone has shared a mockup of the map, saying that it’s grown “even bigger”; understandably, fans are thrilled by this prospect. Although fans are attempting to remain calm (kind of), they can’t deny how impressive the map already looks. “I won’t rule out good use of camera angles,” admitted one gamer. “But some of the shots in the trailer make the city seem massive compared to the last game.”

The mockup shown is one that’s subject to change, as it’s been created using “coordinates in the leaked clips”, so while the positioning of some locations may seem off to those familiar with the area, a lot of sleuths are using “science” to plot out the ever growing map.

Even if the map shown isn’t the final result, or even close to it, GTA VI looks set not to disappoint. Fans are so excited they’re practically humming with energy, with PC gamers set to buy consoles simply to play the game!