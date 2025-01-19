GTA 6: Gaming industry ‘hopes’ for hiked price of Rockstar Games’ title

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 remains the most anticipated game as the gaming industry hopes that Rockstar Games will set a new pricing standard.

Fans of the game alongside developers and publishers have been anticipating an increase in the cost of the game, given the hype around the upcoming title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Concerns were raised about the hiked price of GTA 6 in October last year when Rockstar Games announced releasing the PC version of Red Dead Redemption.

Rockstar Games priced the PC version of Red Dead Redemption at $49.99, leaving GTA 6 fans speculating the developer might hike the price of the sixth title of the Grand Theft Auto series.

It is worth noting here that a standard game costs around $70 at present.

Meanwhile, a gaming industry analyst has revealed that developers and publishers are hoping that Grand Theft Auto 6 could cost as much as $100, which will help them raise the prices of their games.

Epyllion CEO and gaming industry analyst Matthew Ball released a report titled, “State of Video Gaming in 2025.”

In his report, Ball asserted that there is ‘hope’ within the gaming industry that Take-Two Interactive will raise the price of the GTA 6 to $100, given the fact that the Rockstar Games’ title will sell well no matter how much it costs.

Last year, Rockstar Games confirmed that GTA 6 will be released in Fall 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

However, the developer fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.

The first and only trailer for the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise was released on December 4, 2023.