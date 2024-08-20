GTA 6 fans fear delay

Fans began fearing a delay in the release date of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 after Rockstar Games surpassed the longest time for not giving any updates about the upcoming title.

With Rockstar Games and its parent company Take-Two Interactive tight-lipped about GTA 6, fans have been speculating on a range of things about the sixth instalment of the popular game.

Now, a viral X post has fans concerned that the publisher might be on course to delay the release date of the game.

The GTA 6 Countdown, an X handle that regularly posts on the title, has compared the time taken by the publisher to give updates on the previous games with the upcoming title.

According to the post, Rockstar Games took 214 days to share screenshots of Red Dead Redemption 2 after the release of the game’s first trailer while GTA 5 saw a gap of 253 days for the same content.

However, it has been 259 days as of August 20, since the first trailer for GTA 6 was released.

Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive is yet to share any new media from the game.

The latest statistics have fans wondering that the publisher might be looking at the possibility of delaying the sixth instalment of Grand Theft Auto.

It is pertinent to mention that the trailer for the highly-anticipated game was dropped in December 2023 while Take-Two, earlier this year, narrowed the release window down to the Fall of 2025.

Other than affirming that the game’s release was on track earlier this month, the company is yet to provide any update about the game.

In March this year, Kotaku reported that GTA 6 could miss its 2025 release date and might be available to gamers in 2026.

“As remote workers struggle with an unwanted return-to-office mandate from Rockstar Games, Kotaku has learned from sources with knowledge of the game’s development process that GTA 6 could miss its 2025 release window and slip into 2026,” as per the report.