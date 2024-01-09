GTA 6 Joker threatens to team up with notorious hacker

After threatening Rockstar Games with a judicial proceeding, following the supposed use of his likeness in their GTA 6 trailer, the notorious ‘Florida Joker’ released another video, claiming to team up with the GTA hacker to wreak even more havoc on the studio.

For those who don’t know, Lawrence Sullivan, known as the ‘Florida Joker’ in a short video, is talking about the infamous 18-year-old GTA hacker named Arion Kurtaj.

In his recently posted TikTok clip, Sullivan demanded “$10 million” for giving Rockstar and GTA 6 “free publicity,” as well as “[defamation of] character” and the “suffering and pain” he allegedly experienced.

Afterward, he threatened to “break that kid out [of] the psych ward, give him a laptop, and hack [Rockstar’s] system again” if the company failed to comply with his request.

Despite the drama and controversy surrounding GTA 6 in the lead-up to its launch, Rockstar’s next crime-laden installment is already shaping up to be a hit following its trailer’s near record-breaking release. Of course, if you want to know exactly when the GTA 6 release date will be, we’ve also got you covered.