New GTA 6 leaks reveal two exciting returns

Rockstar Games has kept details around Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 tightly controlled since the recent delay. But fresh chatter online suggests parts of the soundtrack may already be slipping into view. Small hints, nothing official, yet enough to get attention.

Reports circulating on X (formerly Twitter) indicate electronic group Panama briefly acknowledged that one of its tracks would appear in GTA 6. The reference was later removed. Still, screenshots lingered and discussion spread quickly, with fans treating it as an early signal about GTA 6’s music lineup.

Two music artists have recently teased deals with Rockstar Games, their songs may be featured in Grand Theft Auto VI (via @Word) • Panama – ‘Back To Life is alleged to be part of the game as part of a new song from the 2023 release in a now removed post from the music artist… pic.twitter.com/S6gZV8PtVg — ben (@videotechuk_) February 14, 2026

Separately, composer Alan Palomo, linked to Neon Indian, suggested during a podcast on Spotify that his collaboration history with Rockstar would continue beyond past work. No direct confirmation tied the remark to GTA VI. Even so, observers connected the dots, reading it as another hint of returning artists tied to GTA 6.

Both acts previously featured in Grand Theft Auto V, contributing tracks that became familiar across in-game radio stations. That background has strengthened speculation they could appear again, reinforcing talk of continuity between the older soundtrack and GTA 6.

Online discussion boards, including threads on Reddit, quickly amplified the idea, though skepticism remains over whether early disclosures might complicate final selections.

Music has always been central to the series, and expectations for GTA 6 are no different. The scale of licensed tracks is typically extensive. These possible returns are widely viewed as only a small slice of what GTA may ultimately feature, especially as official reveals remain scarce.

Meanwhile, parent company Take-Two Interactive reiterated a November 19 launch target in its latest earnings update, pointing to marketing activity building later this year.

Attention also continues to circle back to Tom Petty and his song Love Is a Long Road, already tied to early promotional material — another reminder of how closely GTA 6 and music remain linked as anticipation grows.