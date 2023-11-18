GTA 6 latest report reveals details about game’s female protagonist

The latest Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) report which has surfaced online revealed new details about one of the two protagonists of the game which is anticipated to be released between 2024 to 2025.

It is worth mentioning here that the Rockstar Games has never confirmed the two protagonists in the game, however, the leaks and reports have firm in this claim.

Meanwhile, according to the current leaks, there are two protagonists: one male and one female, supposedly called Lucia, who is the mother of a child.

The child of Lucia is also featured in the game’s story, while it is yet to be known about the age and gender of the child, it is anticipated that the use of child inherently suggests someone younger, which – if true – will be a first of the series.

It is also suggested that the protagonists from the previous series of the game also have kids, but they have grown up and are close to being adults.

Previously, there’s been leaks and rumors pointing towards some type of relationship/romance system between the game’s two protagonists, Lucia and Jason. If this is the case, it will be interesting to see how the child is incorporated into this system. That said, this is assuming that Lucia has a child to begin with.

So far, Rockstar Games has not addressed this new rumor in any capacity. It doesn’t comment on GTA 6 rumors so we don’t expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Do you think this would be a good narrative layer to the game or should younger children be left out of GTA stories?