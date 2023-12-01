GTA 6 leaked screenshot shows massive visual improvement over Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar Games is going to reveal ‘some’ glimpse of the GTA VI gameplay in December for the fans waiting for the release of the game.

As the fans are still waiting for the trailer as confirmation, it looks like GTA VI is shaping up to be a massive visual improvement compared with Red Dead Redemption 2 as the gritty world of the protagonist Arthur Morgan is still a ‘masterpiece’ five years later but the GTA VI is expected to surpass it.

If you need to remind yourselves how good Red Dead Redemption 2 looks, here’s some wins and fails.

One user tried to show the comparisons using a screenshot from GTA V, RDR 2 and leaked footage of GTA VI on Twitter, but unfortunately, the post is currently unavailable, or maybe deleted by the person.

However, it indeed looks great and it makes sense that GTA VI is a visual upgrade from RDR 2.

After all, it’s been a decade since GTA V was released, with technology having come a long way in those 10 years; if the new instalment doesn’t reflect this, it would be a poor show from Rockstar. One we’re confident fans would complain about.