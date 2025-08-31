GTA 6 likely to leave out beloved character from past titles: report

Fans might not see the return of a beloved character once Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 hit the shelves next year.

Anticipation has been building around the next entry in the hit game franchise since Rockstar Games delayed it to May 26, 2026.

If the revised release date holds, GTA 6 will launch around 13 years after the release of the fifth entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

While not much is known about the storyline and characters, Rockstar Games has confirmed that the game will have two playable characters: Jason and Lucia.

However, an appearance by Lazlow Jones – a beloved character from previous titles – is highly unlikely in GTA 6.

The character was introduced in GTA 3, and also features in Vice City, San Andreas, Liberty City Stories, Vice City Stories, 4, and 5.

Read more: Take-Two CEO reaffirms GTA 6 release date amid fresh delay rumours

Lazlow hosted the Chatterbox radio station in the game franchise, and made his on-screen debut in GTA 5.

The fan-favourite character was played by real-life Lazlow Jones, who served in a creative capacity in the franchise till the fifth title in the Grand Theft Auto series.

He quit Rockstar Games in 2020 to join former GTA series producer Dan Houser at Absurd Ventures.

Despite little chances of him marking a return in GTA 6, fans of Lazlow Jones could still seem him in Grand Theft Auto Online to relive most of his performances on modern consoles.

Meanwhile, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has reiterated that the upcoming entry in the popular franchise was a priority for the developer amid reports about a second delay in the release date.

“My level of conviction is very, very high, obviously. Rockstar’s whole stock-in-trade is to have these extraordinary expectations, and still beat them. I know that’s their goal,” he said in an earlier interview.