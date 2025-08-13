Take-Two CEO reaffirms GTA 6 release date amid fresh delay rumours

Take-Two Interactive boss is opening up about Rockstar Games’ plans for the release of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6.

The hotly anticipated game was originally scheduled for a release in Fall 2025, however, Rockstar Games announced delaying the release date in May earlier this year.

As per the revised release date, GTA 6 will hit the shelves on May 26, 2026.

Fans were left concerned when rumours emerged last month that the game could slip from the revised release date.

A GTA leaker, going by the name of Millie A on X, claimed that internal talks at the Rockstar Games might lead the upcoming game to slip to September.

“Planned release: May 2026, but internal talks suggest a possible slip to Sep,” the leaker wrote in a post on X.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has now reiterated that the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise was a priority for the developer.

“My level of conviction is very, very high, obviously. Rockstar’s whole stock-in-trade is to have these extraordinary expectations, and still beat them. I know that’s their goal,” he said in a recent interview with a US media outlet.

While Zelnick revealed that the developer had multiple games in the pipeline, he reaffirmed that GTA 6 was the priority.

“Rockstar does have a lot of other things going on, but [Grand Theft Auto] is… the primary focus,” he said.

The Take-Two Interactive boss went on to say that the likelihood of GTA 6 being released on time was “very, very high”.

While rumours had it that the sixth title in the blockbuster game franchise would cost $79.99, Zelnick has left it to Rockstar Games to decide the price of the game in due time.

“That announcement will come from Rockstar in due time. Our goal always is to deliver more value than what we charge,” he said in an earlier interview.