Take-Two boss shares his views on GTA 6 price

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has given his verdict about the pricing of Rockstar Games’ upcoming Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6.

Following the confirmation that the game will be released in May 2026, fans’ attention turned towards the price of the hotly anticipated title in the blockbuster game franchise.

While the $80 price tag has become the norm for AAA titles in recent times, several speculated that Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, might hike the price for GTA 6, given the anticipation for the game.

During a recent interview with a US media outlet, Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick was asked about the plans for the price of the sixth entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

However, he left the decision to the publisher, saying that the announcement will be made by the developer in due time.

“So now that announcement will come from Rockstar in due time. Our goal always is to deliver more value than what we charge, so we’ve had variable pricing at the company forever,” he said.

Zelnick continued, “As you know, the approach of the industry is to launch at a premium price, sometimes with special editions, and over time, typically to reduce the price to enhance the overall size of the market.”

According to the Take-Two Interactive CEO, the company and its subsidiaries are following its long-practiced strategy for the pricing of GTA 6.

“I think, probably more than most, we’re highly focused on making sure that the experience is great, not just because the game itself is great, but also because consumers have paid a fair price for it,” he said.

While the Take-Two boss had reaffirmed that the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series was on track for May 2026 release, a rumour emerged last month about a potential second delay.

A leaker, going by the name of Millie A on X, claimed that internal talks at the Rockstar Games might lead GTA 6 to slip to September.

“Planned release: May 2026, but internal talks suggest a possible slip to Sep,” the post read.